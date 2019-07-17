Atlanta Gladiators Add Fuel with Two More Free Agent Signings

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators added a pair of free-agent forwards to the roster for the upcoming season, in Anthony Collins and Logan Nelson. The two, who will now play in the ECHL's South Division with the Glads, are no strangers to the league or being teammates, having played together last season with the Central Division rival Indy Fuel.

Anthony Collins, a tough 29-year-old forward who hails from Langley, British Columbia, Canada will play his seventh straight season in the ECHL and first with the Gladiators. Anthony's pro career began in the Southern Professional Hockey League, playing for Mississippi Surge in the 2012-13 season that included a playoff appearance.

"We are excited to have Anthony. He is a great locker room guy, team guy and adds an element of toughness that we didn't have last year. He can also add to the offense when played to his strengths, which will build his confidence in that area. We look forward to adding him to our roster along with some other new faces and changing the dynamic of our team.", said Glads Head Coach Jeff Pyle.

Collins joined the ECHL for the first time the following season in 2013-14, playing for the South Carolina Stingrays and would return to them the next year in 2014-15. Anthony also split time that year with Quad City and went to the playoffs for the second time in his pro career, before rejoining the Mallards for the for 2015-16 season.

"After playing in the league for six years now, I have always known Atlanta was a great place to play as a visitor. After speaking with coach Jeff Pyle and hearing what type of team he is putting together for the upcoming season, it was a no brainer for me to sign down south! I look forward to showing my entertaining style of play to all the Glads fans!" said Collins on joining the club.

He would stay in the ECHL for the next two seasons, spending time with Rapid City. After the two years with the Rush he joined the Indy Fuel in 2018-19, playing with Logan Nelson who he will again team up with this season as a member of the Gladiators.

Forward Logan Nelson, a good two-way player who also joins the Glads from Indy, has spent all five years of his professional career in the ECHL. The 25-year-old Rogers, Minnesota native was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

"Logan is a solid two-way player that can bring offense, size and more grit to our team. He is a big kid that likes to be physical and will add to the theme of what we are trying to accomplish. We aren't done with that yet, but he is a great kid and again, another guy that will send my message", added Coach Pyle.

Logan's run as a pro began by playing the first two years of his career with the Quad City Mallards. In his first season in 2014-15 he had 16 goals, 12 assists, for 28 points in 43 games. In the ensuing season, Nelson despite starting 2015-16 with the Mallards, ended the year the Wichita Thunder.

In 2016-17, he started off the season by going back to Wichita but ended the year with Rapid City tallying 10 goals, 15 assists and 25 points in just 31 games played with the Rush. In 2017-18, he would spend time with four teams that featured two trades playing with the Norfolk Admirals, Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Wayne Comets and Indy Fuel. The trade that brought Logan from Fort Wayne to Indy was huge for the Fuel, as he helped them to their first every playoff appearance.

"At some point in your career I think everyone wants to head south and I couldn't think of a better spot to spend my sixth year as a pro then Atlanta. This will be my fourth go around on a team with Colli (Anthony Collins), we've been to a lot of places and we are by far most excited about our next journey together and playing for Coach Pyle. Glads fans, I think you guys will be excited about the way Colli and I play. We can't wait to bring the noise to the ATL", said the new forward.

Last year Logan picked up where he left off, rejoining the Solar Bears and had a good season, chipping in 16 goals, 25 assists for 41 points in 64 games during the 2018-19 season.

"Both of these kids are good in the community and are the type of players we want to build around", Pile also added.

The Atlanta Gladiators open the 2019-20 season home schedule on October 18th and 19th at the Infinite Energy Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting website at www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing a fun, friendly, family affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metropolitan area and across the North Georgia region.

