Fuel Add Two More to 2019-20 Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Joe Sullivan and goaltender Charles Williams to ECHL contracts ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Sullivan, 25, spent his first professional season playing for the Manchester Monarchs under current Indy Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen. Sullivan appeared in 55 games with the Monarchs, compiling 6 goals and 14 assists. Prior to signing his first professional contract, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward spent four years at the University of St. Lawrence (NCAA) appearing in 144 games and tallying 72 points (36g, 36a) as well as serving as captain during his senior year. Prior to his collegiate career, the Las Vegas, NV native spent a season in the Circle City playing for the USHL's Indiana Ice, helping the team to a Clark Cup Championship in 2013-14

Williams, 27, also spent the 2018-19 season with the Monarchs, appearing in 45 regular season games as well as all 11 of Manchester's 2019 playoff games. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Williams has two ECHL seasons under his belt, posting a 2.69 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 87 games as well as appearing in six AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Ontario Reign. Prior to turning pro, Williams spent four years at Ferris State before transferring to Canisius College to play his final season of eligibility. In one season at Canisius, the 5-foot-11, 179-pound goaltender put up a 1.82 goals against average and a .943 save percentage, becoming a 2017 Hobey Baker Award finalist.

With the signing of Sullivan and Williams, the Fuel have two defensemen, two forwards and a goaltender signed the 2019-20 preseason roster. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

