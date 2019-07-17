Cyclones Duo Back for Second Season

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Nate Mitton and defenseman Andrew DeBrincat to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

"Nate is a leader in the way he shows up to work on a daily basis, and his combination of size and physicality were big assets for our team. Andrew moves the puck quickly and defends very well, and is one of the smartest players I've ever coached," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "Both guys make our team better, and we look forward to these two players returning for another season and taking on bigger roles as we continue our quest for a championship."

Mitton skated in 32 games with the Cyclones in 2018-19, accounting for five goals and eight assists along with 30 minutes in penalties. He had a pair of multi-point efforts last season as well, dishing out a pair of assists in a 6-2 win over the Allen Americans on December 19, and he had his first-career two-goal game in an 8-5 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on January 5.

"I am honored and excited to return to Cincinnati and put on the Cyclones jersey," said Mitton. I am looking forward to building off our team's success last season, while pushing myself and my teammates to the next level in order to achieve our goal of a Kelly Cup Championship. I learned a lot under Matt [Thomas] and Jason [Payne], and I am ready to make an impact this upcoming season."

A native of Kitchener, ON, Mitton split the 2017-18 season between the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies and the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), appearing in 43 games between the two teams and totaling eight goals and nine assists. Prior to turning pro, the 27-year-old enjoyed four successful seasons at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology where he amassed 29 points (9g, 20a) in 102 career games.

Hailing from Farmington Hills, MI, DeBrincat appeared in 28 games for Cincinnati, totaling three goals and 10 assists in the process. He accounted for five assists over a six-game stretch from March 24 - April 5, including a career-high three-game point streak from March 24 - March 30.

"I'm excited to be back with an unbelievable group of guys and contribute to a playoff run in a city I've grown to love," remarked DeBrincat.

He made his pro debut late in the 2017-18 season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel and South Carolina Stingrays, and the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He accounted for a goal and four assists in nine games between the three teams. Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old spent four years at American International College (AIC) where he totaled 51 points (38, 48a) in 146 career games for the Yellow Jackets.

