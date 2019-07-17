Mariners Add Free Agent Defenseman Crevier-Morin

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners and free agent defenseman Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin have agreed to a contract, the team announced on Wednesday. Crevier-Morin had spent the first two seasons of his professional career with the Wichita Thunder.

Crevier-Morin (6'2, 200 lbs) is 23-years-old and is a native of Chateauguay, Quebec. Prior to turning pro, he played for four seasons with the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques. For part of one season (2014-15) he was a teammate of goaltender Francois Brassard. Crevier-Morin was very productive offensively in his final two QMJHL seasons, with 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) between his 2015-16 and 16-17 campaigns. He served as Captain in 2016-17 and led the team in penalty minutes (110).

As a rookie for Wichita in 2017-18, Crevier-Morin found the net in his first professional game, scoring the Thunder's first goal of the season on October 14th, 2017 against Indy. He finished his first ECHL season with two goals and 17 assists in 68 games. This past season, he scored one goal, adding eight assists in 56 games.

"With two years pro under his belt, he will be a big part in our locker room and also on the ice," said Mariners head coach Riley Armstrong. "He will also help with our penalty kill."

Although strong at points during the season, the Mariners penalty kill finished 25th out of 27 teams in 2018-19.

Crevier-Morin makes it six Mariners defensemen under contract for 2019-20, joining Josh Couturier, Derek Pratt, Richie Boyd, Garrett Cecere, and Gabriel Sylvestre.

