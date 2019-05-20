Myrtle Beach Takes High-Scoring Affair in Frederick to Start Series

May 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





FREDERICK, Md. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans outlasted the Frederick Keys on Monday night, winning 8-5 from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys (20-22) struck first in the home half of the second inning when Jake Ring tripled home a run off of Myrtle Beach (17-28) starter Paul Richan (5-2).

In the third, the Birds came right back with five runs to take the lead off of Brenan Hanifee (2-4). Miguel Amaya laced a two-run single up the middle, scoring Kevonte Mitchell and Jimmy Herron to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead. Then, with the bases loaded, Aramis Ademan plated two with a double down the right field line and Grant Fennell added a run with an RBI ground out to stake the Birds to a 5-1 advantage.

Cam Balego added on for the Pelicans in the fifth when he crushed a solo home run to left, his third of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Keys came back with two runs. Ring led off the inning with a homer and Sean Miller tripled before scoring on a Yeltsin Gudino sacrifice fly to cut the Pelicans' lead to 6-3.

The two teams then traded runs in the sixth. Myrtle Beach scored on a Herron sacrifice fly and Ring plated his third run of the day with an RBI single for Frederick in the last of the sixth.

The Keys made it a two-run game again in the seventh when Austin Hays crushed a solo homer, but a Amaya solo home run in the ninth put the game out of reach and secured the Pelicans' 8-5 win.

In his start, Richan earned his fifth win on the season, throwing 5.2 innings while allowing four runs. Jesus Camargo picked up his first save on the season, allowing just one tally over his 3.1 innings.

The Pelicans' 11-game road trip continues with game two in Frederick against the Keys on Tuesday at 7:00. The Pelicans will send RHP Javier Assad (2-3, 2.19) to the hill while RHP Michael Baumann (1-2, 3.45) will go for the Keys. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.