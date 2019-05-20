Fayetteville Woodpeckers Seek "All-Star" Fathers

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are excited to announce their Inaugural "All-Star" Fathers Competition. In order to find the best dad in Fayetteville there will be an open nomination process where anyone is welcome to nominate a dad who demonstrates such important attributes as dedication, love, unselfishness, support and community service. Nomination forms are available now by visiting www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com and navigating to the Father's Day Form under the community tab . The nomination window will close at 11:59PM on Friday June 7th. Five finalists will be notified on Monday June 10th and will be given tickets for their immediate family to the Woodpeckers Father's Day game at Segra Stadium on June 16th. The five finalists will take part in the pregame first-pitch ceremony and the winner will be recognized with a special Woodpecker prize pack including an engraved full-size Louisville Slugger Father's Day Commemorative Bat courtesy of the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation.

