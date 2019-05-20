Big Inning Averts Late Surge

FREDERICK, MD. - A five-run third inning was too much to overcome for the Frederick Keys (20-22) who dropped an 8-5 contest to the Mrytle Beach Pelicans (17-28) on Monday night at Nymeo Field. Miguel Amaya and Aramis Ademan both knocked in a pair of runs while a Cam Balego solo home run in the fifth gave the Pelicans a 6-1 lead. The Keys lineup fought back each inning, spearheaded by Jake Ring's 3-4 effort. Ring tallied three RBIs and was a double shy of the cycle.

Ring's RBI triple gave Frederick a 1-0 lead headed into the third inning where things unraveled for Brenan Hanifee (2-4). An error put Kevonte Mitchell on first and Jimmy Herron was hit-by-a-pitch. Then, a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third for Miguel Amaya, who worked a nine-pitch at-bat and snuck a single into centerfield which scored both runners to take a 2-1 lead.

Hanifee walked and hit the next two batters to load the bases for Aramis Ademan, whose two-run double made it 4-1. The Pelicans pushed the lead to 5-1 after an RBI ground-out.

Hanifee's day was over after that. He allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits, two walks and two hit batsmen in just 2.2 innings.

With the Keys trailing 6-1, Ring hit a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning and Sean Miller followed with a triple. He scored on Yeltsin Gudino's sacrifice fly to cut the lead in half 6-3.

The two teams traded runs in the sixth with Grant Fennell scoring on a sacrifice fly in the top half of the inning while J.C. Escarra crossed home on Ring's third base hit of the night to make it 7-4.

In the seventh, Austin Hays powered his first Carolina League home run since 2017 to move the Keys within two runs, 7-5. Amaya would seal the victory with his fifth home run of the season in the ninth.

Paul Richan (5-2) took the win after allowing four runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings. Jesus Camargo (S, 1) finished off the final 3.1 frames and only allowed the Hays home run.

Scott Burke made his first appearance since May 1 and tossed 2.1 innings while giving up a pair of runs on three hits. Cameron Ming pitched three scoreless frames while Travis Seabrooke came out for the ninth.

The Keys and Pelicans square off on Tuesday, May 21 for the fifth time this season. RHP Mike Baumann (1-2, 3.45) starts for Frederick opposed Myrtle Beach's reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Javier Assad (2-3, 2.12). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the game can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app with pregame coverage starting at 6:45 p.m.

