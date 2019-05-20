Assad Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for Second Week in a Row

May 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - For the second week in a row, Myrtle Beach Pelicans right-handed pitcher Javier Assad has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, taking home the award for the week of May 13-19, the Carolina League offices announced on Monday. He is the first Carolina League player to take home the award in back-to-back weeks this season.

Assad faced the minimum through a career-high seven innings and allowed just one hit and struck out a career-tying nine batters in a 1-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday, May 15.

After he surrendered a leadoff single to Jameson Fisher, Assad picked off the runner at second base and did not allow another hit in the outing. The only other Dash to reach base was JJ Muno who drew a leadoff walk in the third, but was retired when Tate Blackman grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to clear the bases once again.

Assad has now thrown 21.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run and is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three starts in May. Opponents are hitting just .086 off of him during that stretch.

Overall, he owns a 2-3 record to go along with a 2.19 ERA across seven starts in 2019. Assad's 2.19 ERA leads all Pelicans starters and places fifth in the league among qualifiers this season.

This is the third weekly award that the Baja California, Mexico native has garnered in his career. Assad took home his first weekly award when he was a member of the Short Season Low A Eugene Emeralds in 2017. During the week of August 28, 2017, Assad fired six, shutout innings of one-hit baseball in a win against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

The right hander signed with the Chicago Cubs in the summer of 2015, and 2019 marks his fourth season in Minor League Baseball. After spending 2017 with the Eugene Emeralds and going 5-6 with a 4.23 ERA, Assad was named a Mid-Season All-Star for the South Bend Cubs in the Midwest League in 2018. During his time in South Bend, Assad was dominant in the month of April as he went 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA in 19 innings.

The Birds continue their 11-game roadtrip on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Frederick Keys. The Pelicans will send RHP Paul Richan (4-2, 3.22) to the hill while RHP Brenan Hanifee (2-3, 5.70) will go for the Keys. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

