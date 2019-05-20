Jarren Duran Named Carolina League Player of the Week

SALEM, Virginia - The Carolina League has announced the Players of the Week for May 13th-19th. Standout Salem outfielder Jarren Duran takes the honors after mashing his way to the top spot in nearly every offensive category for the past six weeks.

Duran spent the week on the road at Fayetteville and Frederick, going 12-for-27 with eight RBI, seven runs scored, a home run and five doubles.

The slugger is riding an 11-game hit streak and has the second-best batting average in all of American professional baseball at .406. He leads the Carolina League in slugging (.555), on-base percentage (.462), hits (63), runs (38) and stolen bases (13).

MLB Pipeline recognizes Jarren Duran as the 10th-best player in the Boston minor league system after he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 class from Long Beach State University.

The selection is the first of the season for the Salem Red Sox.

