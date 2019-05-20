Castillo, Offense Lead Dash to 6-2 Victory over Woodpeckers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Thanks to a strong start from Cristian Castillo and 10 hits from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6-2 on Monday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Castillo (2-5) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six Woodpeckers (20-24) in 6.2 innings of work. Tonight's effort marked the third consecutive quality start for Castillo. On the offensive side, Winston-Salem (22-21) received multi-hit efforts from Zach Remillard, Craig Dedelow and Nick Madrigal.

The Dash jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the first against Fayetteville starter Shawn Dubin (0-2) . With one out, Madrigal hit a high chopper down the third-base line off the retaining wall for a double. Following a Steele Walker strikeout, Jameson Fisher drew a walk to put runners at first and second. To continue the two-out rally, Remillard bounced a single up the middle to score Madrigal and give the Dash an early 1-0 lead.

With runners at first and third, Dedelow ripped a two-run double that allowed Fisher and Madrigal to score to make it 3-0.

The Dash added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Fisher led off the inning with a walk before Remllard and Dedelow stoked back-to-back singles to load the bases with nobody out. Following a Carlos Perez popout, Jordan George grounded into a fielder's choice allowing Fisher to score to push the lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Winston-Salem continued to pad its lead. George led off the inning with a single into right field. After a Yeyson Yrizarri groundout, Tyler Frost drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Following a Madrigal flyout that pushed George to third, Walker blooped a single into center field, scoring George to make it 5-0.

Fayetteville finally struck against Castillo in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Castillo hit Enmanuel Valdez with a pitch before issuing a walk to Miguelangel Sierra. Jacob Meyers then roped a two-run double into left center field to cut the Dash lead to 5-2.

Winston-Salem added a key insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Frost got the inning started by drawing a one-out walk before Madrigal singled down the right-field line to put runners at the corners. Following a Walker groundout, Fisher drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Remillard then came up with his third hit of the night by singling off the glove of Fayetteville reliever Jacob Billingsley to score Frost and make it 6-2.

In relief of Castillo, Zach Lewis and Luis Ledo combined to throw 2.1 scoreless innings to close out the ballgame.

