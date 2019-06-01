Myrtle Beach Splits Series with Potomac Behind Offensive Explosion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans exploded for seven runs on ten hits to draw a series split with the Potomac Nationals with a 7-2 win on Saturday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (20-36) struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning. After an RBI double from Grant Fennell , the Pelicans increased their lead to 2-0 with an RBI triple from Yeiler Peguero .

Cole Freeman put the Nationals (22-32) on the board with a solo homer in the third, but the Pelicans came right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the third inning. The Birds loaded the bases and plated a run when Peguero grounded into a 6-4-3 double play and the Pelicans took a 3-1 lead into the fourth.

That was when the Birds exploded and doubled their lead with a three-run inning. Myrtle Beach took a 4-1 lead when Jimmy Herron doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a single from Cam Balego that was followed by a throwing error.

The big blow in the inning came two batters later when Kevonte Mitchell blasted his ninth homer of the season, a two run shot, that made it 6-1. The homer tied the league high in long balls.

Potomac added a run in the sixth inning when Telmito Agustin scored on a groundout from Gage Canning that cut the lead to 6-2.

Myrtle Beach scored their seventh and final run when Aramis Ademan brought home Miguel Amaya in the sixth on a groundout that made it 7-2 and provided the Birds with a series split.

