The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- RHP Lincoln Henzman promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem

- RHP Jordan Stephens transferred to Winston-Salem from Triple-A Charlotte

- RHP Kade McClure promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis (active TBD)

Henzman earns his first promotion to the Double-A level after going 3-2 with a 4.61 ERA in nine starts with the Dash. A fourth-round pick out of the University of Louisville in 2017, Henzman logged three consecutive quality starts before his promotion to the Barons.

Stephens posted a 2-3 record with a 9.48 ERA outings with Triple-A Charlotte before hitting the injured list. The right-hander will start game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Carolina. A fifth-round selection out of Rice University, Stephens led the Carolina League in strikeouts with 155 during his 2016 campaign with the Dash.

A sixth-round pick out of Louisville, McClure recorded a 3.09 ERA in 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis before earning his first promotion to the High-A level.

With McClure still not active, the Dash's current active roster stands at 24 players, one shy of the Carolina League maximum, with four players on the injured list.

