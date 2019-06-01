June 1 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

June 1, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





After last night's postponement in Winston-Salem, the Mudcats will conclude a brief four game road trip tonight in Winston-Salem with a doubleheader and games three and four of a four game set versus the Dash at BB&T Ballpark. The Mudcats have lost five straight games (setting a new season high) and have fallen into third place for the first time since April 26. Tonight's games are the third and fourth of the series and the third and fourth of 14 overall meetings between the two teams this season. Carolina enters tonight's game in third place and at 7.0 games back of first place Down East. They are also just a half game behind the now second place Dash in the first half Southern Division standings. Tonight's doubleheader will begin at 5:00 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, NC and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at WINSTON-SALEM DASH (CHICAGO WHITE SOX)

Saturday, June 1, 2019 | 5:00 PM/TBD | Game 54/55, Away Game 30/31 | BB&T Ballpark | Winston-Salem, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 29-24; WS: 29-23

Streaks: CAR: L5; WS: W5

Last 10 Games: CAR: 3-7, WS: 8-2

Home Record: CAR: 13-11; WS: 14-12

Road Record: CAR: 16-13; WS: 15-11

Division Record: CAR: 16-13; WS: 8-8

Current Series: WS leads 2-0 (of 4)

Season Series: WS leads 2-0 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 0-2 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

SAT, 6/1 at WS, 5:00 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (2-2, 3.25) at Winston-Salem TBA

SAT, 6/1 at WS, TBD: Carolina RHP Braden Webb (0-1, 2.75) at Winston-Salem RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (1-0, 3.94)

SUN, 6/2 vs. FRE, 4:00 PM: Frederick RHP Michael Baumann (1-2, 3.23) at Carolina RHP Dylan File (4-4, 4.56)

TONIGHT: After last night's postponement in Winston-Salem, the Mudcats conclude a brief four game road trip tonight in Winston-Salem with a doubleheader and games three and four of a four game set versus the Dash at BB&T Ballpark. The Mudcats have lost five straight games (setting a new season high) and have fallen into third place for the first time since April 26. Tonight's games are the third and fourth of the series and the third and fourth of 14 overall meetings between the two teams this season. Carolina enters tonight's game in third place and at 7.0 games back of first place Down East. They are also just a 0.5 game behind the now second place Dash in the first half Southern Division standings.

ICYMI: The Mudcats and Dash were postponed last night due to a power outage at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem. Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Wes Rogers went 3-for-4 with his second home run of the season and Eddie Silva hit a three-run homer while going 2-for-4, but the Mudcats lost their fifth straight 10-5 to the Dash in Winston-Salem.

TRENDING: The Carolina starting rotation has combined to go 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA since 5/18. They have also combined to allow 14 home runs and a .273 average against in their 12 starts since 5/18; the team is additionally just 4-8 in that same span... The Mudcats are 1-7 over their last eight games (since 5/22). Carolina is batting just .232 with 4.0 R/G and a 5.83 ERA over those eight games and since 5/22.

ROGER THAT: Wes Rogers has hit safely in four straight games; he has also totaled three hits in each of his last two games. Rogers is batting .500/.579/.875 with a 1.454 OPS during the streak (8-for-16, 4 R, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 SB, 3 BB, 4 SO)... Rogers was signed by the Brewers as a free agent earlier this season after he was released by Colorado on the final day of Spring Training.

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently 8th in the CL in OBP (.391), 4th in walks (32) and tied for 6th in runs (32)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 1st in the CL in home runs (9), tied for 5th in RBI (35), 7th in slugging (.449) and tied for 5th in total bases (83)... Payton Henry is currently 10th in the CL in RBI (30) and 2nd in most strikeouts (80)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (6) and is tied for the league lead in games (18)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 2nd in the CL in wins (5), tied for 1st in the CL in games (18) and 3rd in the CL in saves (8)... Noah Zavolas is currently 9th in the CL in earned run average (3.25), 1st in innings pitched (61.0) and 7th in WHIP (1.20). Zavolas is additionally 7th in the CL in FIP (3.46), 5th in xFIP (3.39), 1st in BB/9 (1.03) and 2nd in K/BB (6.29) per fangraphs.com... Dylan File is currently 2nd in the CL in xFIP (3.04), 11th in WHIP (1.27), 2nd in BB/9 (1.23), 1st in K/BB (7.43) and 5th in strikeouts (52).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 18 4 .227 .715

Corredor, A POT 18 2 .261 .690

Gonzalez, O LYN 16 3 .415 1.064

Henry, R CAR 14 3 .225 .851

Adams, J FAY 14 4 .308 .892

Jones, N LYN 14 3 .261 .828

Carrasco, D WIL 14 3 .326 .967

VIA THE BIG FLY: Carolina totaled two home runs in Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Dash. Those two home runs accounted for four of Carolina's five runs in the game as Wes Rogers hit a solo shot in the fifth and Eddie Silva hit a 3-run blast in the seventh. Home runs have accounted for all of the Carolina's scoring in a game twice (5/25: 2 HR, 3-run/Solo, L, 6-4 & 5/26: 1 HR, Solo, L, 3-1) during the club's current five game losing streak. Carolina's five home runs during the current skid have accounted for half of their overall runs scored (18 R, 9 RBI via HR) since 5/25.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 27 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 26 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 16-11 and has totaled a 3.45 ERA in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 13-13 with a 4.85 ERA in games caught by Feliciano.

PEAKING: At 29-24, the Mudcats are currently five games above .500 and 7.0 games back of first place Down East in the CL Southern Division standings. Carolina has been as high as 11 games above .500 once (5/21) and 10 games above four times (5/18, 5/20, 5/22, 5/24) this season. Before this season, the last time a Mudcats team sat at least 10 games above .500 overall was on 7/27/08 when the then-Southern League Mudcats were 58-48 in the overall standings. That 2008 teams was also at 27-17 in the second half on 8/4/08 and finished the year at 80-60 overall.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high (3rd in MiLB) 588 strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts as they are on pace for 1,542 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts during the 2018 season; breaking the previous Carolina League and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by the Mudcats during the 2017 season... Carolina also currently owns the 3rd largest difference between strikeouts and hits (196 more strikeouts than hits) in MiLB this season.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 167 162 .508 329 2017-Present (3)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.