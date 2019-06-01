Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (June 1 vs. Carolina, Doubleheader)

Following Friday's postponed game, the Dash wrap up their four-game series against Carolina on Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for 5 p.m..

_____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (29-23) vs. Carolina Mudcats (29-24)

RHP Jordan Stephens (first start in W-S this year)/RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (1-0, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Zavolas (2-2, 3.25 ERA)/RHP Braden Webb (0-1, 2.75 ERA)

5 p.m. (doubleheader) - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Games #53 & #54 (Home Games #27 & #28)

DASH, MUDCATS POSTPONED ON FRIDAY

Due to a power outage in the area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against Carolina on Friday at BB&T Ballpark was postponed. As a result, the postponed game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

BIG FIFTH POWERS DASH ON THURSDAY

Thanks to a six-run fifth inning, the Dash outlasted the Carolina Mudcats 10-5 on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. With the game tied at two entering the bottom of the fifth, Winston-Salem broke the game open. With one out, Nick Madrigal deposited a single into left field against Mudcats starter Matt Smith before stealing second and taking third on a throwing error by Mudcats catcher Mario Feliciano. With Madrigal at third, Steele Walker and Jameson Fisher drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Zach Remillard then smacked a double into right-center field to score Madrigal and Walker and make it 4-2. Craig Dedelow continued the rally by drawing a walk to reload the bases. Carolina reliever Christian Taugner then hit Carlos Perez with a pitch to score Fisher and push the lead to 5-2. Jordan George, who tied a career-high with four hits, provided the final blow in the inning with a bases-clearing double.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, went 2-for-5 in Thursday's win over the Mudcats. Over his last 13 games, Madrigal is hitting .345 with three doubles, two homers, nine stolen bases and a .509 slugging percentage. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal posted a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played last year in Winston.

THE FROST IS HEATING UP

A 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga University, Tyler Frost is 12-for-25 over his last five games with three homers and 11 RBIs. Frost hit an inside-the-park homer in the first on Thursday, marking the first Dash inside-the-parker since June 6, 2017.

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.315), Remillard is first in wRC+ (142) and OPS (.835). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 22 out of his last 24 contests. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

A FAMILIAR FACE RETURNS

Right-hander Jordan Stephens, who pitched for the Dash in 2016 and led the Carolina League with 155 strikeouts that season, will start game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Carolina. Stephens was activated off the injured list and transferred from Triple-A Charlotte to Winston on Saturday.

CHARGING TO THE MOUND

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his fourth start as a White Sox farmhand in game two on Saturday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in the Minors. In his last start, the right-hander earned his first victory as part of the White Sox, allowing three runs in five innings of work against Salem last Sunday.

THE OFFENSE IS LEADING THE CHARGE

During their current five-game winning streak, the Dash have scored 50 runs, including 19 runs in the first two games of this series. The stretch began with back-to-back 19-hit performances last Saturday and Sunday at Haley Toyota Field. Thanks to this recent stretch, the Dash are second in the circuit in average (.260) and slugging percentage (.396), and the club leads the Carolina League in on-base percentage (.351).

