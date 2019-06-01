June 1 Game Information

The Wood Ducks (38-17) go for the series sweep tonight against the Red Sox (18-34) when they send lefty Jake Latz (3-1, 2.86) to the mound to face off with Salem righty Daniel Gonzalez (1-5, 3.97). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and gates open at 4 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Wood Ducks themed beach jersey, presented by Spirit Aerosystems. The broadcast will begin at 5:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks knocked off the Red Sox 10-2 in the completion of their suspended game from Friday night, and then won the regularly scheduled contest, 3-1. Eric Jenkins led the way with two home runs in the first game, while Sam Huff added four RBI, and Ryan Dorow tallied four hits. In game two, JP Martinez hit a home run and drove in two, while Sal Mendez earned his second win of the season, allowing just one run in five innings.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: With the pair of wins yesterday, the Wood Ducks magic number sits at 8, with 15 to play. Winston-Salem and Carolina, were postponed and will play a double-header today.

THE LATZ EFFECT: After struggling to start with the Wood Ducks, Jake Latz has turned it around, giving up just two earned runs over his last 20 innings of work, and winning his last three starts. He has lowered his ERA from 10.38 to 2.86 over that stretch, and has struck out 27 while walking just 7 in his las four outings. The Woodies are 5-2 overall in his 7 starts.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Wood Ducks 21 road wins this season are second most in all of minor league baseball. They are 21-4 on the road, but just 17-13 at Grainger Stadium. At home the Woodies are batting .252, with an OPS of .699, and an ERA of 3.02, and scoring an average of 4.6 runs-per-game. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .259 to go along with an OPS of .726, and an ERA of 2.66, while scoring 5.3 runs-per-game. By comparison, the Woodies won 12 road games in the entire first half last season, and just 11 in the second half.

BAHR NONE!: Jason Bahr has been incredibly consistent for the Wood Ducks this season, giving up two earned runs or fewer in all nine starts. He picked up his fourth win of the season on Wednesday to lead all Wood Ducks starters, and his 2.11 ERA ranks third in the Carolina League.

KING OF THE HILL: Wood Ducks lefty John King has been excellent through three starts this season. He allowed four earned runs through 18 innings, and has struck out 18, while walking just one. Against Carolina on Friday, King matched a career-high with nine strikeouts. Despite King's two quality starts, the Wood Ducks have scored a combined eight runs in three games, and as a result he has endured three no-decisions.

LEO LEADS THE WAY: Wood Ducks outfielder Leody Taveras has reached base safely in 13 straight ballgames, batting .265, and sporting an OBP of .379 over that span, dating back to May 17. Taveras also had an 11-game on base streak for the Woodies from April 23-May 7.

HOME RUN HAPPY: After starting the year slowly in the power de-partment, the Wood Ducks have now hit 13 home runs in their last 11 games, including four games with multiple home runs. Down East now is tied for fourth in the Carolina League in home runs with 36.

HUFF KEEPS HITTING: Sam Huff hit his third home run of the season for the Wood Ducks Wednesday, and his 18th overall this season, third most in all of minor league baseball. Nine of Huff's 21 games with Down East this year have been multi-hit affairs, and his combined OPS in 2019 is 1.079. He h matched his 2018 home run total, which came over 118 games, in just 49 games this season.

MOVING ON UP: Joe Barlow and Demarcus Evans were promoted to Frisco Wednesday. The duo combined to strike out 84 batters in 46 in-nings of work. Barlow struck out multiple hitters in 14 of his 17 outings, while Evans had multiple strikeouts in 13 of his 17 appearances.

SUCCESS VERSUS SALEM: The Wood Ducks have beaten up on the Red Sox this year, winning each of the first six meetings. As a team the Woodies have batted .298 against Salem, with an OPS of .845, while also posting an ERA of just 1.33. Down East has outscored Salem 32-11 over the six games.

MAGNIFICENT MAY: The Wood Ducks finished the month 20-9, their highest win total in a month in franchise history. They wrapped up the month 21 games above .500 and with a 7.5 lead in the Southern Divi-sion. They enjoyed three win streaks of 4+ games during May, including six straight victories to close the month.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers April 19, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have seven Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 21. Sam Huff.

