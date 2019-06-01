Keys Split Twin Bill, Take Series

June 1, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD. - It was a tail of two games offensively for the Frederick Keys (28-26) who were shutout 4-0 in game one but rebounded in a 9-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats (27-27) during Saturday's doubleheader at Nymeo Field. Willy Yahn led the charge, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Brenan Hanifee earned his fourth win after tossing 5.2 innings, including four hitless frames. The win gave the Keys their fifth-straight series win at Nymeo Field and put Frederick 5.5 games back of Wilmington in the CL Northern Divison.

The Hillcats jumped out to an early lead in game one thanks to a big first inning. After Lynchburg loaded the bases with a hit and a pair of walks, Wilbis Santiago singled in two runs and put runners on second and third. A batter later, Jonathan Laureano hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Blaine Knight buckled down after that. He retired the side in the second, allowed two scattered baserunners in the third, and struck out a pair in the fourth inning. Knight surrendered one more run in the fifth on an RBI double from Jodd Carter but set down the next two batters. Knight then pitched a flawless sixth inning.

Knight (0-1) took his first Carolina League loss after allowing four runs on six hits while walking a career-high four batters over six innings. Scott Burke finished off the seventh in his first appearances since May 20.

Meanwhile, the Frederick offense was shut down by Jean Carlos Mejia (3-1) who tossed five scoreless innings while striking out five. The Keys best scoring opportunity came in the fourth when they loaded the bases with two-outs but failed to score. Robert Broom closed the door in the sixth and seventh innings.

The offense quickly got to work in game two by taking a 2-0 lead after one inning. The first three batters reached for Frederick, loading the bases for Zach Jarrett who singled in a run. Jean Carrillo then knocked in a run on a groundout to second base.

The Keys broke it open in the second inning, sending 12 men to the plate. Frederick scored six runs on three hits, four walks, an error and a sacrifice fly from Jarrett. Yahn and J.C. Escarra both hit doubles with the bases loaded to knock in a pair of runs in. Yahn tallied another run in the fourth inning to make it 9-0. The four hits are a career-high for Yahn.

Anderson Polanco (0-2) did not escape the second inning. He was charged with eight runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks. Hector Hernandez followed, making his first professional appearances since 2016. He allowed an unearned run over two innings and struck out three. The Hillcats also employed Laureano and Jose Vicente to pitch the fifth and sixth innings.

Hanifee was excellent for the Keys, holding the Hillcats hitless over the first four innings. In the sixth, he was plagued by two errors and a single that loaded the bases. A wild pitch scored Steven Kwan while Jodd Carter walked to load the bases again. Hanifee then induced a groundball that was almost converted into a double-play but Oscar Gonzalez beat the throw to first. Hanifee was then pulled after throwing a season-high 94 pitches.

Steven Klimek came in relief and tossed 1.1 shutout frames, extending his scoreless streak to 15.2 innings.

The Keys head to Zebulon, North Carolina to take on the Mudcats for a three-game series starting Sunday, June 2. RHP Michael Baumann (1-2, 3.23) takes the mound for Frederick opposite RHP Dylan File (4-4, 4.56) for the Mudcats. First pitch is slated for 4:00pm. Fans can listen to the game at frederickkeys.com or on the TuneIn app with pregame coverage starting at 3:45pm.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.