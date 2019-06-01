Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 1 vs. Potomac

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans conclude their four-game series against the Potomac Nationals (a Washington Nationals affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Paul Richan (5-2, 4.21 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Kyle Johnston (5-5, 4.53 ERA). A television broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. on the CW21 and MiLB.tv. A radio broadcast begins at 5:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PELICANS FALL IN RAIN-SHORTENED GAME TO PNATS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were dropped 6-3 by the Potomac Nationals in a five-inning game on Friday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Nationals plated four unearned runs in the first inning to nab a quick 4-0 lead, but the Birds came back with three in the home half of the fourth. Cam Balego homered with one out and, after an Aramis Ademan walk, Jimmy Herron clobbered a two-run shot to cut the deficit to one run. In the top of the fifth, Potomac added a pair more runs and then the skies opened up. The game was finished after five innings due to rain and fast winds. Luis Lugo (1-3) allowed the four unearned runs, pitching four innings.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AWESOME

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .262/.381/.397 over 45 games so far this season. With a 3-for-4 day on Sunday, he became the first Pelicans player this year to collect multiple hits in three-straight games, totaling a .583 (7-for-12) average between last Friday-Sunday. After hitting three home runs and driving in 38 in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered three times this season (within one of his career-best four in 2017) and plated 21. If he were to play that same number of contests, 114, he is on pace for 53 RBIs.

THE GENERAL OF THE FIELD

Pelicans backstop Miguel Amaya has been excellent at throwing out potential base stealers in 2019. Amaya is third in all of Minor League Baseball with 21 caught stealings this season (trailing only Will Banfield of Low-A Clinton, who has 26, and Payton Henry of Carolina, who has 22). Overall, Amaya has thrown out 21-of-54 (38.9 percent) of base runners this season. To this point in the season, his .994 fielding percentage is a career best. As just a 19-year-old catcher in 2018, Amaya caught just 34 percent of base stealers (46-of-135). Collectively, the Pelicans' 32 caught stealings are tied for fifth in Minor League Baseball, trailing Double-A Birmingham (36, White Sox), Low-A South Bend (34, Cubs) High-A Modesto (34, Mariners) and Low-A Lake County (33, Indians).

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.33 ERA leads the bullpen after his 2.0 innings on Thursday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .175 off of the righty. Over his last 10 outings, he has a 1.64 ERA (4 ER in 22.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 13 hits, whiffing 18 and walking eight. In his appearance on Thursday, he struck out two in two frames.

LAYING DOWN THE LAWLOR

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first four outings of the season. After his scoreless inning on Thursday, Lawlor owns a 1.29 ERA (1 ER over 7 IP) with 13 strikeouts and just one walk over his seven frames. Over his last three outings, he has struck out 10 in just 5.1 innings. Before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances with Low-A South Bend.

MAY HE BE BETTER?

Carlos Sepulveda was brilliant in May. The second baseman hit .295/.419/.328 in the second month of the season to raise his season slashline to .264/.369/.280. Sepulveda leads all Pelicans infielders with a .993 fielding percentage, only having committed one error in 142 total chances this season.

NEW MONTH STARTING TODAY

Now that June starts today, the Pelicans can put a tough month of May behind them. The Birds went 12-17, hitting just .228/.324/.333 over 29 games. The positives for Myrtle Beach came from the mound with the Birds recording a 3.89 ERA as a team (5.59 ERA in April). Carlos Sepulveda was the top hitter for the Pelicans, batting .295/.419/.328 while Kevonte Mitchell led the team in home runs (five) and OPS (.877) in the month. On the pitching side, Javier Assad was 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA in his five starts. Ryan Lawlor (1.29 ERA in four appearances), Jesus Camargo (2.35 ERA in seven outings) and Tyler Peyton (2.45 ERA in six games) all paced the bullpen.

STRUGGLES WITH RISP

Over their last 15 games, the Pelicans have had trouble plating runners in scoring position. During that stretch, in which the Birds are 4-11, Myrtle Beach is hitting just .175 (20-for-114) with runners at second or third. On the season, the Birds are seventh in the league, batting .239 with RISP. When there are two outs, the Pelicans are hitting just .224 with RISP on the season (sixth in the league).

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach leads the league with 215 walks this year...The Pelicans' five-inning, rain-shortened game was just their third game affected by rain this season and the first one that was shortened due to weather. In 2018, the Birds had 20 games impacted by rain. Myrtle Beach is the only team in the circuit that has not had a game cancelled due to rain this season.

