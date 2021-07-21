Mud Hens Score Early and Often in Indians Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - The Toledo Mud Hens scored in each of the first five innings, capped off by a six-run fifth, to beat the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday afternoon, 11-5.

Toledo (37-29) plated one run in each of the first three innings and two in the fourth before erupting in the fifth. Back-to-back two-out home runs - a three-run shot by Renato Nunez and a solo dinger by Kody Clemens - capped off the frame with an 11-0 lead.

The Indians (33-33) were held to just one hit through the first six innings before the offense started rolling in the seventh. Hunter Owen launched his eighth home run of the season out to the deepest part of the ballpark to end the shutout bid. Two additional runs scored on a fielder's choice and throwing error by shortstop Yariel Gonzalez.

A sacrifice fly to deep center field off the bat of Bligh Madris continued the Indians rally in the eighth inning. After an error allowed Owen to reach safely and moved Christian Bethancourt to third, a wild pitch scored the fifth and final Indians run.

Locke St. John (W, 3-0) earned the win with three hitless innings in relief of starter Angel De Jesus. For the Indians, Shelby Miller (L, 1-1) made his first start since May 21 and tossed one inning.

The Indians and Mud Hens return to the field on Thursday at 7:05 PM for the third of a six-game series. RHP Cody Ponce (0-3, 5.61) will get the start against former Indians hurler RHP Drew Hutchison (6-3, 3.84).

