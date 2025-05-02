Most Bizarre Touchdown You'Ll See Today
May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Blue Bombers Add Four to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Theme Games Announced for the 2025 Home Schedule - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Individual Game Tickets on Sale Today - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Theme Games Announced for the 2025 Home Schedule
- Riders Add Versatile Offensive Lineman Julius Buelow
- Riders Select Seven in 2025 CFL Draft Including DL Saad and QB Rourke
- Rider Select DL Ali Saad Fourth Overall in the 2025 CFL Draft
- Riders Ink Kentucky DT Octavious Oxendine