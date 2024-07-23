Morabito's Go-Ahead Base Knock Powers Brooklyn to 3-1 Win over Rome in Series Opener

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - CF Nick Morabito enjoyed a spectacular night that included a go-ahead RBI single, scoring from second on a sacrifice fly, and a stupendous grab in center field to propel the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 3-1 win over the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.

Morabito notched his 25th multi-hit contest of the season, going 2-for-3 at the dish with a walk and stolen base, in addition to his RBI and run scored.

RHP Jonathan Pintaro was outstanding in his sixth start of the season. The Pelham, Alabama native tossed 4.2 innings, giving up just one unearned run while striking out five and walking only one.

RHP Ben Simon also dazzled on the mound. The Elon product was nails out of the Brooklyn 'pen, retiring all seven batters that he faced. The righty struck out two and walked none.

Even with the win, Brooklyn failed to score first for the fourth straight game. Rome grabbed the game's first run in the second, courtesy of a throwing error from SS Wilfredo Lara. The fielding miscue marks the third straight game the 'Clones have committed at least one error in the field.

The two squads traded zeroes over the next couple of frames. It took Brooklyn until the sixth to pull even. With two on and one out, LF Chris Suero continued his outstanding season at home, lacing a game-tying RBI single to pull Brooklyn even at one.

In the eighth, Brooklyn would pull ahead and snag some insurance as well. Morabito notched the go-ahead base knock, scoring RF Karell Paz who started the game with a triple. Moments later, Morabito advanced to second thanks to a walk drawn by Lara. Then, Suero clobbered a ball to deep center field. CF Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. did not throw the ball in right away, which meant that Morabito was able to capitalize and take home in addition to third on a two-base sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Rome would bring the go-ahead run to the plate thanks to a couple of two-out walks issued by RHP Luis Moreno. Gilbert Gomez made a call to the bullpen, bringing in RHP Eduardo Herrera, who proceeded to strike out DH Adam Zebrowski to end the game.

Brooklyn and Rome return to action for a Wednesday afternoon camp day matinee. First pitch is set for noon. RHP Jack Wenninger (0-1, 5.87 ERA) will make his Maimonides Park debut. He's expected to be opposed by RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-1, 5.28 ERA).

