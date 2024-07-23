Ross' Walk-0ff Grand Slam Lifts the Grasshoppers Over the Tourists, 9-5 in Extra Innings

July 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists, 9-5 on Tuesday, July 23 with a walk-off grand slam from catcher Shawn Ross. The Grasshoppers improved to 17-8 on the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 9-15. Greensboro outhit Asheville 9-7 as the Tourists had one mishap.

Designated hitter, Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-5 with two runs scored. Infielder Josiah Sightler followed close behind as he went 2-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson (2), Lonnie White Jr., and Shawn Ross.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was infielder Ryan Johnson as he went 3-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Asheville were also tallied by Narbe Cruz, Luis Baez, Cam Fisher, and Jackson Loftin.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up five hits, four earned runs, and two free bases on five innings of work. Nielson recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Jackson Nezuh as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on 4.2 innings of work. Carrasco took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 0-5 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its home series against the Asheville Tourists tomorrow, Wednesday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. for White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.