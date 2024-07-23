Wilmington Edges Renegades in Eighth

July 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, Del. - The Wilmington Blue Rocks used a three-run eighth inning to earn a come-from-behind victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades 5-4 on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium.

The Renegades took the lead early in the top of the first when Roc Riggio led off the game with a single against Riley Cornelio. Jared Serna then ripped a home run to left to give Hudson Valley a 2-0 lead. It was his fifth long ball of the season at Frawley Stadium and sixth against the Blue Rocks. Serna finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double, his team-leading 13th home run and three RBIs.

Baron Stuart had a strong start in his first appearance after the All-Star Break, throwing five shutout innings with five strikeouts and no walks issued. The right-hander allowed just three total baserunners after the first inning.

Josh Moylan hit a solo homer in the fourth to extend the Renegades lead to 3-0, his fourth long ball of the season.

The Blue Rocks got on the board in the sixth against Hueson Morrill. A Phillip Glasser single, Jared McKenzie walk and Murphy Steely hit by pitch loaded the bases with no outs. Maxwell Romero drove home Glasser and McKenzie with a single to cut the lead to 3-2.

Hudson Valley added a run in the eighth. Riggio led off the frame with a walk and Serna lined an RBI double to right-center to make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Wilmington took the lead with three runs off Cole Ayers (2-4). Joe Naranjo hit a solo home run to cut the lead to 4-3. After a single by Romero, T.J. White put Wilmington in front 5-4 with a two-run homer.

Matt Cronin recorded his sixth save of the season to complete the win for Wilmington.

Hudson Valley and Wilmington continue their series on Wednesday morning at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 10:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Trent Sellers (6-2, 2.94) will serve as the opener for the Renegades, while RHP Seth Shuman (0-0, 3.48) will start for the Blue Rocks.

Renegades Record:

44-45, 11-13

