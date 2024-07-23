Anthony, Claws Walk It Off, Win 3-2 in 10 on Tuesday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Keaton Anthony delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the BlueClaws topped Aberdeen 2-1 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Anthony's hit scored Emaarion Boyd in the third BlueClaws walk-off win of the season. Boyd scored the first one, drove in the second one, and scored the third. Jersey Shore has now won 11 of their last 14 games to get to 14-11/52-39. They are 13 games over .500 for the first time this season.

BlueClaw starter Casey Steward gave up just three hits over his seven innings and left with the 1-0 lead. His seven inning outing matched the longest by a BlueClaws pitcher this year.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the third inning when an error allowed Aidan Miller, who had walked, to score the first run of the game. That lead lasted into the bottom of the ninth inning, when Jalen Vasquez took Jack Dallas deep with two strikes and two outs to tie the game.

Jersey Shore got a runner to second in the bottom of the ninth inning but failed to score, sending the game to the 10th. It was the third extra inning game, of four total, played by the BlueClaws since the return on Friday from the All-Star break.

William Bergolla had a bunt single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Aidan Miller had a double in the seventh to push his to seven.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday morning at 11:05 am. RHP Luke Russo makes his BlueClaws debut.

