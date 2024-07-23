Isaac Mashes Home Run, Hot Rods Defeat Dash in Opener 7-5

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Xavier Isaac mashed his team leading 15th home run, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-9, 51-39) defeat the Winston-Salem Dash (12-13, 43-48) 7-5 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Winston-Salem scored in the top of the first, facing Bowling Green starter Owen Wild. Eddie Park singled and Ryan Galaine walked, putting runners at first and second. Wes Kath singled to score Park from second and give the Dash a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, the Dash added another run with Wild still on the hill. Park walked and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. D.J. Gladney doubled, scoring Park to increase the lead 2-0.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the third, plating five runs against Winston-Salem starter Tanner McDougal. Brock Jones and Xavier Isaac highlighted the inning with home runs to help give the Hot Rods a lead, 5-2.

The Hot Rods plated another run in the bottom of the sixth with Dash reliever Yon Castro on the rubber. Jones singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Isaac crushed a base hit to right, scoring Jones to make it 6-2.

The Dash plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Jeff Hakanson. Park walked and Loidel Chappelli singled to put runners on first and second. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, placing runners at second and third. Park scored from third on a ground out by Gladney, and Chappelli scored on a Kath single to cut the Hot Rods lead, 6-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bowling Green increased the lead against Winston-Salem reliever Jose Ramirez. Colton Ledbetter doubled and Tatem Levins singled, scoring Ledbetter from second to move the lead, 7-4.

Winston-Salem plated a run in the top of the ninth against Bowling Green reliever Derek Edington. Kath homered to left, but Edington eventually finalized the game, 7-5.

Wild (4-1) tallied the victory after 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on six hits while walking three and striking out seven. McDougal (0-8) received the loss after 2.1 innings, allowing five runs on four hits with four walks and a strikeout. Edington (3) earned the save after 1.0 inning, surrendering one run on one hit and striking out one.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play game two of a six-game series Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. RHP Roel Garcia lll (6-4, 4.23) gets the start for the Hot Rods, while LHP Tommy Vail (1-1, 0.90) gets the nod for the Dash.

