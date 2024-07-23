Crawdads Walk Past Drive 7-5

July 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads took advantage of ten walks and a Sebastian Walcott home run in the seventh inning to defeat the Greenville Drive at LP Frans Stadium by a 7-5 score on Tuesday night.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, Quincy Scott led the frame off with a walk and a stolen base as Jayce Easley scored Scott with a single to center, tying the game at 3-3.

After Cam Cauley walked to continue the rally, Walcott left the yard with his eighth clout of the season, doubling up the Drive 6-3.

Scott would continue the Greenville (14-11, 40-51) misery with a run-scoring free pass to give the 'Dads their final run, taking a 7-3 lead to the eighth inning.

After Greenville cut the lead to 7-4, Gavin Collyer would be called upon to squash the rally. The Georgia right hander would allow an inherited run to score with a walk but would settle in for his fourth save of the year, retiring the final four batters faced.

Josh Mollerus would claim the win tonight, as he relieved Aidan Curry, who continued to show marked improvement on the bump. The New York righty surrendered two runs on solo homers through six frames while striking out six Drive batters. Since June 23rd, Curry has delivered a stingy 2.96 ERA over 24.1 innings. Moreover, he has allowed just five walks over that same span.

Offensively, Luis Mieses launched his sixth homer of the season with a laser to right center field to open the scoring for Hickory (14-11.42-49).

Ian Moller watched his streak of games reaching base expand to 14 tonight with a single and a walk. He also pilfered two bags in the contest, upping his total to eleven on the campaign.

The Crawdads, winner of 12 of their last 18, will send Alejandro Rosario to the hill tomorrow against Greenville. First pitch is set for 7pm, with Crawdads Pregame getting us started at 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

