Hickory's Five-Run Seventh Inning Sinks Drive, 7-5

July 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive (14-11, 40-51) briefly held a 3-2 lead Wednesday at L.P. Frans Stadium before surrendering a five-run seventh inning to the Hickory Crawdads (14-11, 42-49) en route to a 7-5 defeat.

Juan Chacon, Eduardo Lopez, and Cutter Coffey added solo homers in the third, sixth, and seventh innings respectively to build the 3-2 Drive lead. But the good feelings didn't last long as the Crawdads roughed up reliever Nathan Landry in the seventh.

Landry issued a leadoff walk to Quincy Scott who promptly stole second, and scored on a Jayce Easley single that also moved Easley to second on a throwing error by Miguel Bleis.

Easley stole third, Cam Cauley walked and Sebatstian Walcott, the Texas Rangers top prospect, barreled up a three-run homer to put the Crawdads in front for good. An Ian Moeller single and steal and a Yeison Morrobel walk spelled the end of the night for Landry as the Drive turned to Zach Fogell.

Fogell picked up the second out on strikeout to Anthony Gutierrez before walking Gleider Figuereo to load the bases. A walk to Scott, at the plate for the second time in the inning, boosted the Crawdads' lead to 7-3.

The Drive cut the lead in the eighth inning thanks to a walked-in run with the bases loaded and a balk by reliever Adrian Rodriguez to score Lopez and Ahbram Liendo to make it 7-5.

But the Drive would go down in order in the ninth, sending Hickory to the opening series victory.

Drive starter Hayden Mullins tossed three innings, allowing two runs on two hits, though he surrendered five walks while picking up six strikeouts. Luis Mieses homered in the first inning and a bases-loaded walk to Figuereo accounted for the two runs.

Bryce Bonnin commanded the middle innings for the Drive, working three hitless and scoreless innings while ringing up five.

The Drive return to action on Wednesday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium for game two of the six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. Hickory holds a 1-0 series lead.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.