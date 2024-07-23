TJ White's Birthday Bash Gives Wilmington 5-4 Win over Hudson Valley

July 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







It was the first game of the six-game series between the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Hudson Valley Renegades, with the Blue Rocks taking home a 5-4 win.

Hudson Valley got on the board quickly. In the top of the first inning, Roc Riggio singled on a ball hit into right field. This brought Jared Serna to the plate, who pulled a two-run home run into the visitor's bullpen to put the Renegades in front. Six of Serna's 13 home runs this season have been hit in Frawley Stadium against the Rocks.

The Renegades struck again in the top of the fourth. Josh Moylan came to the plate and jumped on the first pitch he saw, hitting a long home run over the centerfield wall, putting the score at 3-0.

The Blue Rocks struck back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Phillip Glasser led off the inning with a line drive into centerfield. A Jared McKenzie walk and Murphy Stehly hit by a pitch set up Maxwell Romero Jr. to hit a ball that ricocheted off the first baseman's glove into the outfield, scoring two runs and bringing the score to 3-2.

In the top of the eighth, the Renegades added one insurance run off a Serna double to extend their lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Blue Rocks responded in a big way. With two outs, Joe Naranjo hit his first home run for the team, cutting the lead down to 4-3. Then Romero Jr. hit a single, which brought up T.J. White to hit a two-run bomb into right field, taking the lead and securing the win.

Other than the two home runs, starter Riley Cornelio had a good day on the mound. He finished with three hits, three runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

The bullpen trio of Marlon Perez, Chance Huff, and Matt Cronin combined for three innings, allowing one hit, one run, three walks, and striking out eight.

The Blue Rocks take the first game of the series and will play again on a quick turnaround, tomorrow at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.