Moose Sign Zack Andrusiak to Tryout

March 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Zack Andrusiak to a professional tryout.

Zack Andrusiak

Forward

Born July. 10, 1998 -- Yorkton, Sask.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots Left

Andrusiak, 24, has suited up in 48 games for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones this season while recording 58 points (24G, 34A). The forward has 191 games of ECHL experience under his belt with 153 points (64G, 89A) split between the Idaho Steelheads, Orlando Solar Bears and Cincinnati. Andrusiak also appeared in two AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2021-22. Prior to making his professional debut, the Yorkton, Sask. product skated four seasons with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders, Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips. Andrusiak registered 149 points (80G, 69A) in 202 career WHL games.

The Moose head out on the road to face the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, March 7. Puck drop is slated for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

