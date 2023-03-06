Ads Host Hockey/Music Doubleheaders this Friday, Saturday

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals Concert Series continues this weekend with a pair of hockey/music doubleheaders at Panther Arena. On Friday night Country Music Star Russell Dickerson hits the stage following the Ads/Tucson Roadrunners game at 7 pm. The following night, Saturday, March 11th, Rock Legends Dropkick Murphys will perform after the 6 pm rematch of the Admirals and Roadrunners.

Both concerts are free to attend with a ticket to the game. On-Ice passes allow for exclusive access to watch the concert from in front of the stage. However, these are sold out for both of the shows.

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (414) 227-0550. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office on the night of the game.

This weekend's shows are the second and third, respectively, in the 2023 Admirals Concert Series. Scotty McCreery kicked things off on January 28th and the fourth show will feature Stone Temple Pilots after the team's game on April 14th.

