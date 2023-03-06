Abbotsford Canucks vs Manitoba Moose Series Preview

Abbotsford, BC - After a five game road trip, the Abbotsford Canucks are back at home to face the Manitoba Moose for the fifth and sixth time this year. The two teams have not met since they rang in the New Year together in December, where Abbotsford swept the two game series.

In the first of their last two match-ups Abbotsford won 4-2 with 11 different Canucks getting on the scoreboard. Nils Höglander collected his first point as an Abbotsford Canuck that night with an assist to Phil Di Giuseppe's insurance goal. Manitoba goalie Arvid Holm also registered his first point of the season with an assist on Tyler Boland's first goal of his AHL career.

The next night saw Abbotsford win 5-2, with five Canucks collecting multiple points, including captain Chase Wouters scoring two goals, and Nils Höglander potting his first AHL goal and second assist. Bains, Klimovich, and Karlsson all recorded a multi-point night. Manitoba's Evan Polei, Nicholas Jones, and Cole Maier each collected two of the team's six total points of the night.

Abbotsford is most recently coming off back-to-back losses against the Henderson Silver Knights last weekend, losing 5-2 in regulation and 3-2 in shootout. Abbotsford outshot Henderson 35 to 26 on both nights. Saturday's game saw the debut of blueliner Zach Giuttari who tallied four shots on goal, second only to Linus Karlsson's five. Rookie Arshdeep Bains collected four assists over the weekend and has 5 points in his last 4 games. Abbotsford sits 3rd in the Pacific Division and 9th in the league (31-20-2-3).

Manitoba is not far behind, sitting 3rd in the Central Division and 11th in the league (30-17-3-3). They are most recently coming off a split series against current Calder Cup Champions the Chicago Wolves. Cole Maier scored Manitoba's lone goal in their 4-1 loss against the Wolves. The next night Manitoba made a 5-3 comeback with Nicholas Jones, Jansen Harkins, and Cole Maier collecting two-points apiece.

Manitoba's leading scorers include Alex Limoges (42-13-29), Alex Limoges (38-5-33), and Jeff Malott (29-17-12). Malott and Limoges, along with Jansen Harkins sit in the top three for Manitoba goals, and Chisholm, Limoges, and Ville Heinola lead in assists.

As for Abbotsford, Linus Karlsson (40-17-23), Justin Dowling (37-11-26), and Tristen Nielsen (37-14-23) lead Abbotsford in scoring and assists, with Karlsson, Nielsen, and Kyle Rau top three for goals. Arshdeep Bains isn't far behind with 29 points (8G, 21A), and almost cracks the top ten in rookie assists.

Special Teams:

Power Play %

ABB: 19.4%, MB: 24%

Power Play Goals For

ABB: 46, MB: 41

Penalty Kill %

ABB: 78%, MB: 83.7%

Fast Facts:

Abbotsford's Wyatt Kalynuk was traded to the New York Rangers on Friday in exchange for future considerations. The Canucks received Zach Giuttari from the Hartford Wolf Pack the same day in exchange for future considerations.

Abbotsford goalie Arturs Silovs was recalled to Vancouver on Monday under emergency conditions.

Captain Chase Wouters currently matches his point recorded from last season with 18 in 6 less games.

Manitoba's Ville Heinola has a +/- rating of 21, good for 5th in the league overall.

Manitoba recently signed forward Zack Andrusiak to a professional tryout agreement. He could make his Moose debut at the Abbotsford Centre.

The Manitoba Moose are involved in Vancouver's Hockey Talks mental health campaign, honouring the legacy of former Canucks and Moose player Rick Rypien. They are one of 3 AHL teams who participate, alongside 18 NHL teams.

After this week's games, Abbotsford will host the Colorado Eagles for the first time this season on March 11th and 12th. You can purchase tickets HERE.

