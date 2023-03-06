Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves
March 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters assigned rookie goaltender Pavel Cajan to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and released forward Luka Burzan from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.
In 19 appearances for the Monsters this season, Cajan went 7-8-2 with a 3.55 goals-against average (GAA) and .873 save percentage (S%) and went 5-2-0 with a 2.26 GAA and .939 S% in seven appearances for Kalamazoo. A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.
