McCarron Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Michael McCarron from Milwaukee.

McCarron has two points (1g-1a), 17 penalty minutes and has won 50 percent of his faceoffs in 15 games for Nashville this season, with his last NHL action coming on Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay. He scored his first goal of 2022-23 on Oct. 27 vs. St. Louis and added his first assist three games later on Nov. 3 at Calgary. At the AHL level, McCarron - who turns 28 tomorrow - has appeared in 13 games for the Admirals, recording six points (2g-4a), five of which came during a three-game point streak from March 1-4 (1g-4a). He scored the game-winning goal in a three-point effort (1g-2a) on March 4 at Texas.

Originally drafted by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has skated in 141 career games with the Canadiens and Predators, posting 24 points (10g-14a). Last season, the 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward established career highs in nearly every category, including games played (51), goals (7), assists (7), points (14) and plus-minus (+10).

The Admirals begin a five-game homestead Tuesday night by hosting the Iowa Wild at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

