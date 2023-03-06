Salute to Screw City: IceHogs Annual Live Jersey Auction to Feature Screw City Jerseys

The Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs one last time this season for their Saturday, April 8 matchup with the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. The game will be a "Salute to Screw City" with the IceHogs celebrating all things Rockford and the 8-1-5.

The highlight of the night will be the IceHogs' Annual Live Jersey Auction, presented by Insurance King. This live postgame auction will give fans the opportunity to bid on the Screw City player-worn jerseys and get the sweater right off the player's back. Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners. Additionally, the first 1,500 fans that night will receive a Dylan Sikura Designed Screw City Hat, presented by BMO Bank.

All proceeds from the Screw City jersey auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund. Thanks to the generosity of fans through various activities and events throughout the season, the IceHogs Community Fund will be able to award over $100,000 in grants to approximately 12 organizations in the Rockford region this year.

About the IceHogs Community Fund

The IceHogs Community Fund (ICF), supported by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, is invested in making a positive social impact by supporting initiatives that will help make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. Through partnerships with local organizations, the ICF is dedicated to growing the game of hockey by working to broaden exposure and reduce barriers to the sport.

Rockford, Ill. - The "Screw City"

Rockford is known by many nicknames - one of the most interesting being the "Screw City."

As the demand for fasteners rose along with the demand for war time machinery, and due to the region's production and manufacturing capabilities, Rockford began to be heavily supported through U.S. Government contracts from the First World War all the way through the Cold War. By the 1940's, Rockford became known as the "Screw Capital of the World" and by the 1960's the city was ranked as the fifth largest manufacturer of fasteners in the nation. Manufacturing remains a vital part of the Rockford economy to this day.

The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black.

Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

