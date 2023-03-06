Lethemon Returns to Toledo, Bliss Rejoins Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned goaltender John Lethemon to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins recalled forward Trenton Bliss from the Walleye.

Lethemon made his Griffins debut last Saturday and totaled 37 saves on 41 shots in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Iowa Wild. A native of Farmington Hills, Mich., Lethemon ranks among the ECHL goaltending leaders in save percentage (0.927, 3rd), goals against average (2.08, 2nd) and shutouts (4, 1st), while showing a 16-1-3 record. Lethemon was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February when he posted a 6-0-0 record, a 0.67 goals against average and a 0.976 save percentage. The former Michigan State Spartan made his AHL debut with the Ontario Reign on Feb. 27, 2022 against the Tucson Roadrunners and collected 27 saves in a 5-1 victory. Lethemon is 2-0-1 in the AHL with a 2.63 goals against average and 0.919 save percentage. Throughout parts of three seasons in the ECHL from 2020-23, the 26-year-old has accumulated a 44-17-14 ledger in the regular season with a 2.53 GAA and a 0.913 save percentage.

Bliss is in the midst of his rookie campaign and has suited up for 13 games with the Griffins, totaling two points (1-1-2) and 10 penalty minutes. The Appleton, Wis., native appeared in three games for Grand Rapids a season ago following the completion of his collegiate career at Michigan Tech University. Bliss has skated in 38 contests for the Walleye this campaign, collecting 40 points (16-24-40), 22 penalty minutes and a plus-27 rating. The 24-year-old was named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January when he amassed 18 points (7-11-18) and a plus-10 rating in 13 games. Bliss bagged his first pro goal on Oct. 23 at the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). In four seasons at MTU, Bliss registered 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 contests.

