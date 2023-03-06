Medical Updates on Three Hogs; Jordan, Golod Join Rockford
March 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Defenseman Jakub Galvas has been cleared from concussion protocol.
Forwards Brett Seney and D.J. Busdeker have been placed in concussion protocol.
In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today that forward Maxim Golod has been reassigned from the ECHL's Indy Fuel to Rockford. The IceHogs also recalled forward Zach Jordan from Indy today.
Golod, 22, has skated in one AHL game this season with the San Diego Gulls. The winger has also posted 45 points (14G, 31A) in 44 ECHL games split between the Tulsa Oilers and the Fuel this season. Golod was traded from Anaheim to Chicago in exchange for Dylan Sikura on Mar. 2.
Jordan, 26, appeared in one game with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season and also recorded 26 points (17G, 9A) in 45 ECHL games split between the Jacksonville Icemen and the Fuel this season. The fourth-year pro was traded from Hartford to Rockford in exchange for Adam Clendening on Feb. 28.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs defenseman Jakub Galvas
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2023
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Manitoba Moose Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Medical Updates on Three Hogs; Jordan, Golod Join Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Ads Host Hockey/Music Doubleheaders this Friday, Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Lethemon Returns to Toledo, Bliss Rejoins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- McCarron Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blues Sign D Anton Malmstrom to Entry-Level Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield's Joel Hofer Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Joel Hofer Named AHL Player of the Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Sign Zack Andrusiak to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Dallas Recalls Olofsson and Murray from Texas - Texas Stars
- Salute to Screw City: IceHogs Annual Live Jersey Auction to Feature Screw City Jerseys - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Medical Updates on Three Hogs; Jordan, Golod Join Rockford
- Salute to Screw City: IceHogs Annual Live Jersey Auction to Feature Screw City Jerseys
- Soderblom Shines with Season-High 44-Saves in Shootout Victory for Rockford
- Hogs Make Key Moves
- IceHogs and Rocket Meet in Canadian Road Trip Conclusion