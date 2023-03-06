Medical Updates on Three Hogs; Jordan, Golod Join Rockford

March 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs defenseman Jakub Galvas

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs defenseman Jakub Galvas(Rockford IceHogs)

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Defenseman Jakub Galvas has been cleared from concussion protocol.

Forwards Brett Seney and D.J. Busdeker have been placed in concussion protocol.

In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today that forward Maxim Golod has been reassigned from the ECHL's Indy Fuel to Rockford. The IceHogs also recalled forward Zach Jordan from Indy today.

Golod, 22, has skated in one AHL game this season with the San Diego Gulls. The winger has also posted 45 points (14G, 31A) in 44 ECHL games split between the Tulsa Oilers and the Fuel this season. Golod was traded from Anaheim to Chicago in exchange for Dylan Sikura on Mar. 2.

Jordan, 26, appeared in one game with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season and also recorded 26 points (17G, 9A) in 45 ECHL games split between the Jacksonville Icemen and the Fuel this season. The fourth-year pro was traded from Hartford to Rockford in exchange for Adam Clendening on Feb. 28.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.