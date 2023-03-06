Blues Sign D Anton Malmstrom to Entry-Level Contract
March 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed college free agent defenseman Anton Malmstrom to a two-year, entry-level contract.
While Malmstrom's contract will begin with the 2023-24 season, he will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate - the Springfield Thunderbirds - and be eligible to play the remainder of this year's regular season and playoffs on an AHL Professional Tryout.
Malmstrom, 22, has recorded six points (three goals, three assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 33 games with Bowling Green University (NCAA) this season. Overall, the Osterhaninge, Sweden, native has posted seven goals, six assists, and 56 penalty minutes in 89 career NCAA games with Bowling Green University over three seasons.
