Moose Sign Defenceman Giovanni Vallati

April 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defenceman Giovanni Vallati to an amateur tryout.

Vallati, 21, was a fifth round pick, 153rd overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2018 NHL Draft. Vallati recorded 122 points (20G, 102A) in 253 career OHL games split between the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals. The Ottawa, Ont. product's most recent game action came during the 2019-20 season when Vallati posted 27 points (1G, 26A) in 61 games.

Giovanni Vallati

Defence

Born Feb. 21 2000 -- Ottawa, Ont.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots L

