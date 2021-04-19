Condors Sign Vincent Desharnais to Two-Year AHL Contract Extension

Bakersfield Condors defenseman Vincent Desharnais

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have signed d-man Vincent Desharnais to a two-year American Hockey League contract extension beginning with the 2021-22 season. A native of Laval, Quebec, Desharnais has seven assists in 26 games this season. He leads all Condors blueliners in shots with 48 and is second on the team with 26 penalty minutes.

Currently in his second professional season, Desharnais had 13 assists in 34 games with the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) last season. He was drafted in the 7th round (#183) of the 2016 NHL Draft by Edmonton. Prior to turning pro, he played 131 games over four seasons at Providence College (NCAA) and had 29 points (8g-21a).

The Condors are in action Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. in Las Vegas. Both games will be aired on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV.com.

