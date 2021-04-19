Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Cliff Pu to Taxi Squad from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets reassigned forward Cliff Pu to the Taxi Squad from the Monsters. In eight appearances for Cleveland this season, Pu tallied 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and an even rating.

A 6'2", 192 lb. right-shooting native of North York, ON, Pu, 22, contributed 2-12-14 with 16 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 71 career AHL appearances for the Charlotte Checkers, Springfield Thunderbirds, and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21. Originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (69th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Pu supplied 3-8-11 with two penalty minutes and a+4 rating in nine career ECHL appearances for the Florida Everblades and Greenville Swamp Rabbits spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-20.

Prior to his professional career, Pu notched 80-130-210 with 92 penalty minutes and a +53 rating in 232 appearances for the Oshawa Generals, London Knights, and Kingston Frontenacs spanning four seasons from 2014-18. In 2016, Pu helped the London Knights claim the OHL and Memorial Cup Championships and was named to the OHL's Third All-Star Team the following season.

