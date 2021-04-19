Crunch Topple Comets, 6-2

April 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch toppled the Utica Comets, 6-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Otto Somppi paced the Crunch with his second consecutive two-goal game to advance the team to 12-8-1-0 on the season and 3-4-0-0 in the 14-game season series with the Comets.

Goaltender Spencer Martin recorded back-to-back wins with 26 saves in net for the Crunch. Comets goaltender Joel Hofer turned aside 29-of-24. Syracuse went 2-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch put up three goals in the middle stanza. Antoine Morand opened scoring with a quick wrister from the slot 2:31 into the period. Just 35 seconds later, Somppi roofed a shot from the bottom of the left circle. Syracuse made it 3-0 at 10:03 when Grigori Denisenko ripped a one-timer from the left point.

The Comets stole one back halfway through the third period when Jonah Gadjovich knocked the puck down to himself and swept it past Martin.

Syracuse quickly regained their three-goal lead responding just 21 seconds later when Somppi recorded his second consecutive two-goal game. He redirected Taylor Raddysh's centering feed as he cut down the slot.

The Crunch continued their offensive onslaught with a shorthanded empty net goal from Andreas Borgman at 15:03 followed by a power-play goal from the right circle by Peter Abbandonato at 18:27.

Utica got one more back in the final minute of play when Shawn Cameron netted a long right point shot, but the Crunch could not be caught and took the decisive victory.

The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Boris Katchouk is on an 11-game points streak (8g, 10a)...Taylor Raddysh is on a nine-game points streak (6g, 5a)...Lucas Carlsson made his Crunch debut tonight...Otto Somppi has four goals in his last two games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.