Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Comets

April 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that their game against the Utica Comets originally scheduled for Sunday, March 28 has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 16 at 5:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.