Monsters Sign Forward Jake Gaudet to Pro Tryout Contract

April 19, 2021







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed forward Jake Gaudet to a professional tryout (PTO) contract for the remainder of the 2020-21 season and an AHL contract for the 2021-22 campaign. In 28 appearances for the University of Massachusetts Amherst this season, Gaudet posted 5-8-13 with 31 penalty minutes and a +13 rating, helping the Minutemen claim the Hockey East Championship and NCAA National Championship while serving as the team's captain.

A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 24, supplied 20-33-53 with 132 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 124 career NCAA appearances spanning four seasons with UMass from 2017-21.

