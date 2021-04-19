Moose Acquire Defenceman Noah King from Stockton

April 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the Stockton Heat have loaned defenceman Noah King to the Moose for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

King, 21, has appeared in one game this season with the Heat. The Winnipeg, Man. product recorded one shot on goal and a plus-one rating in his AHL debut on March 31. Prior to turning pro, King totalled 59 points (11G, 48A) in 199 WHL games with the Spokane Chiefs and Swift Current Broncos. The defender enjoyed a breakout season in 2019-20 when he posted 40 points (6G, 34A) and a league-best plus-60 rating in 64 games with Spokane during the 2019-20 campaign. King captured the WHL Championship with Swift Current in 2018.

The Moose and Heat open a five-game series on Thursday, April 22 at Bell MTS Iceplex. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Noah King

Defence

Born July 2, 1999 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 6.04 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots L

