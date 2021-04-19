Comets Announce Schedule Update

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and the American Hockey League announced today that the game originally scheduled for March 28th against the Rochester Americans will now take place on Sunday, May 16th at 5:05 P.M at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

The game will be available via KROCK 94.9 FM and on AHLTV with a pre-game show starting at 4:45 P.M.

