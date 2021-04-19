Taylor Raddysh Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch forward Taylor Raddysh has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 18, 2021.

Raddysh paced the Crunch offense with three goals and three assists in three games last week, chipping in with points on six of the team's seven goals.

Raddysh scored the game's first goal in each of Syracuse's three contests, beginning with his first career shorthanded marker on Tuesday night at Utica. He picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's rematch at Utica, then finished the week with a goal and two assists in the Crunch's 4-1 victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday - his fifth straight game with a goal and eighth in a row with a point.

A second-round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, Raddysh has recorded seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 16 games with Syracuse this season, tied for second on the team in scoring. The 23-year-old native of Caledon, Ont., has appeared in 148 career contests in the AHL over three pro seasons, tallying 44 goals and 53 assists for 97 points.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Raddysh will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

