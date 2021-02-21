Moose Sign Defenceman Adam Brubacher
February 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed defenceman Adam Brubacher to a professional tryout.
Brubacher, 25, posted 28 points (4G, 24A) in 36 games while captaining the RIT Tigers during the 2019-20 season. The Elmira, Ont. product was named to the AHA Second All-Conference Team. Brubacher totalled 106 points (26G, 80A) in 148 career games with RIT and earned AHA Rookie of the Year honours for the 2016-17 season.
Adam Brubacher
Defence
Born Dec. 13, 1995 -- Elmira, Ont.
Height 6.04 -- Weight 201
The Moose face off against the Laval Rocket on Monday evening, with puck drop at 6 p.m. CT. Tune into the game on cjob.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or watch with a subscription to AHLTV.com.
