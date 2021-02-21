Moose Sign Defenceman Adam Brubacher

February 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed defenceman Adam Brubacher to a professional tryout.

Brubacher, 25, posted 28 points (4G, 24A) in 36 games while captaining the RIT Tigers during the 2019-20 season. The Elmira, Ont. product was named to the AHA Second All-Conference Team. Brubacher totalled 106 points (26G, 80A) in 148 career games with RIT and earned AHA Rookie of the Year honours for the 2016-17 season.

Adam Brubacher

Defence

Born Dec. 13, 1995 -- Elmira, Ont.

Height 6.04 -- Weight 201

The Moose face off against the Laval Rocket on Monday evening, with puck drop at 6 p.m. CT. Tune into the game on cjob.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or watch with a subscription to AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.