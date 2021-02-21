Rookie Peyton Krebs Reassigned to WHL's Winnipeg Ice

EL SEGUNDO Â - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, February 21, that rookie forward Peyton Krebs has been reassigned to the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League.

Krebs, 20, has appeared in five games with the Silver Knights in his first professional season, notching one goal, five points, and a plus-6 rating. The 17th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Krebs made his professional debut and recorded his first professional assist in Henderson's inaugural game on February 6 against the Ontario Reign. He scored his first goal and posted a three-point performance against the Reign on February 8.

A native of Okotoks, Alberta, Krebs has played 175 junior games in the Western Hockey League with the Kootenay Ice and Winnipeg Ice, serving as captain for each of the past two seasons. He totaled 12 goals and 60 points in 38 games last season, and he has tallied 49 goals and 188 points in his WHL career. Krebs was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2019-20, and he earned a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship.

Peyton Krebs,Â Forward

Hometown: Okotoks, Alberta

Height: 6-0

Weight: 187 lbs.

Age: 20

Notes:

Has appeared in five games with the Henderson Silver Knights and has posted five points (1G, 4A)

Recorded first assist in his AHL debut against Ontario (Feb. 6, 2021)

Scored first professional goal against Ontario (Feb. 8, 2021)

Won silver medal with Team Canada at 2021 World Junior Championship

Captain of WHL's Kootenay/Winnipeg Ice from 2018-20

WHL (East) Second-Team All-Star in 2020

Led WHL in rookie scoring in 2017-18

First-round selection (17th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Draft

