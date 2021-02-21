Hogs Weekly: IceHogs and Monsters Collide in Four-Game Showdown this Week

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-2-0-0

Tuesday, February 16 vs. Chicago Wolves

Forward Chris Wilkie and defenseman Isaak Phillips scored 19 seconds apart in the third period to pull the Rockford IceHogs (0-3-1-0) within a goal, but the Chicago Wolves (5-0-0-0) held on for a 3-2 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Tuesday night. Recap Highlights

Thursday, February 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Defenseman Alec Regula registered his first professional goal in the second period, but the Rockford IceHogs (0-4-1-0) were held to 13 total shots in the contest and the Grand Rapids Griffins (2-2-0-0) skated away with a 3-1 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Thursday evening. With the loss, the IceHogs' season-opening winless skid hits a team-record five games. Recap Highlights

2020-21 Season Numbers

Record: 0-4-1-0 (6th Place, Central Division)

Home: 0-3-0-0

Away: 0-1-1-0

Last 10 Games: 0-4-1-0

Streak: 0-4-1-0

Goals: Brad Morrison, Chris Wilkie (2)

Assists: Cody Franson (3)

Points: Cody Franson, Chad Yetman, Brad Morrison, Chris Wilkie (3)

Penalty Minutes: Andrei Altybarmakyan (17)

Power-Play Goals: Wyatt Kalynuk, John Quenneville, Chad Yetman, D.J. Busdeker (1)

Power-Play Assists: Cody Franson (3)

Power-Play Points: Cody Franson (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Chris Wilkie (1)

Shorthanded Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (1)

Shorthanded Points: Chris Wilkie, Dylan McLaughlin (1)

Game-Winning Goals: N/A

Wins: N/A

GAA: Matt Tomkins (3.24)

SPCT: Matt Tomkins (.905)

League Leaders:

Defenseman Cody Franson is tied second among blueliners with three power-play assists and is tied for 18th among league defensemen with three points.

Forward Andrei Altybarmakyan is first among American Hockey League rookies with 17 penalty minutes.

Goaltender Matt Tomkins is tied for second in the AHL with four losses and is fifth among goaltenders with 124 saves.

Forward Chris Wilkie is tied for the lead among rookies with one shorthanded goal.

Defenseman Dmitry Osipov is tied for fifth blueliners with 11 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes:

Snap the Skid

The IceHogs look to snap a season-opening five-game winless streak (0-4-1-0). The stretch the longest season-opening skid in team history after an 0-3-0-1 start to the 2012-13 season. The IceHogs picked up a 5-4 win over Charlotte in Game 5 of the campaign on Oct. 21, 2012.

Regula Picks Up First Pro Goal

Defenseman Alec Regula earned his first professional goal in the IceHogs' most recent contest, a 3-1 loss to Grand Rapids on Thursday at the BMO.

Mini Playoff Series

The IceHogs and Monsters begin their four-game head-to-head series tonight and start a stretch of four consecutive meetings against each other. The Hogs and Monsters battle Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 23 at BMO Harris Bank Center before both clubs head to Cleveland, OH to meet on Friday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday, Feb. 18 at Noon.

IceHogs vs. Monsters: A History

Last season, the IceHogs battled the Monsters four times, with Cleveland earning a 3-1-0 head-to-head record. The Hogs earned the win in their most recent meeting, 4-1, on Feb. 15, 2020 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Over the last five seasons, the IceHogs are 13-17-1-1 against the Monsters at 10-6-0-0 against them at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Cleveland Joins Central Division for 2020-21 Season

This season, the Cleveland Monsters return to the Central Division for the first time since the 2017-18 season. All-time, the IceHogs are 37-39-3-1 against the Monsters. The return to the Central is temporary as the Monsters are expected to return to the North Division at the conclusion of the campaign.

Tyler! Good to See You

Former IceHogs forward Tyler Sikura returns to the Stateline for the first time since signing with the Monsters this past offseason. The Aurora, Ontario, native spent each of the last three seasons with the IceHogs (2017-20) totaling 92 points (44 goals, 48 assists) in 187 games, led the team with 34 points last season and was named the 12th team captain in team history on Nov. 29, 2019.

This Week:

IceHogs vs. Cleveland Monsters

Monday, Feb. 22

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: First of four head-to-head meetings and first of four in a row against the Monsters

IceHogs vs. Cleveland Monsters

Tuesday, Feb. 23

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

IceHogs at Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, Feb. 27

6:00 p.m. CT

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

IceHogs at Cleveland Monsters

Sunday, Feb. 28

12:00 p.m. CT

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

