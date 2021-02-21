Anaheim Ducks Recall Zegras

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Trevor Zegras from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Zegras, 19 (3/20/01), began the season with San Diego, scoring 4-5=9 points with a +4 rating and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in eight AHL games. At the time of his recall, the 6-0, 176-pound forward co-led the AHL in scoring, ranked tied for fourth in goals and tied for sixth in assists, while co-leading all rookies in assists.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras collected 11-25=36 points with a +8 rating in 33 games with Boston University (Hockey East) as a freshman in 2019-20. Named to the 2019-20 Hockey East All-Rookie Team, Zegras ranked tied for second among NCAA freshmen in assists and tied for third in points and points-per-game (1.09).

A native of Bedford, NY, Zegras has represented the United States at several international tournaments, including back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021. Zegras was named the 2021 tournament's Most Valuable Player, the fifth American to earn the award, while helping Team USA to a gold medal. He led the tournament with 7-11=18 points, and tied the all-time Team USA World Junior Championship record for both career points and assists (7-20=27). He also helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the U-18 World Championship in 2019 and gold at the U-17 World Hockey Challenge in 2017.

