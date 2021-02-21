Iowa Falls to Chicago 10-2

February 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (2-2-1-0, 5 pts.) fell to the Chicago Wolves (6-0-0-0, 12 pts.) by a final score of 10-2 tonight at Triphahn Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Chicago scored four times in the opening period, including a goal from forward Morgan Geekie 19 seconds into the game. Geekie beat Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (21 saves) to make it 1-0 early in the night.

The next goal came from Wolves' forward Anthony Richard at 5:57, followed by a 6:41 tally by Chicago forward Ryan Suzuki, which brought the score to 3-0. Forward Rem Pitlick of Chicago extended the lead to 4-0 at 7:26 of the first period with a power play goal.

At the end of the first period, the Wolves led 4-0 and outshot the Wild 13-12.

AHL scoring leader Seth Jarvis, made it 5-0 Wolves 1:40 into the second stanza with a wrist shot from a shallow angle at the bottom of the left circle. 25 seconds later, at 2:05 of the second period, Geekie picked up his second goal of the game, bringing the Chicago lead to 6-0.

6:00 minutes into the second frame, Pitlick nabbed his second tally of the game for a 7-0 Wolves lead.

Chicago forward Cole Smith made it 8-0 Wolves at 8:59 of the third period, followed by Jarvis' second goal of the game at 12:27. Jarvis' shorthanded goal made it 9-0 Chicago, who outshot Iowa 17-12 in the second period for a two-period total of 30. The Wild had 24 shots through two periods.

Jones' night ended after 40 minutes, as Joel Rumpel (12 saves) replaced Jones in goal for his Iowa debut to begin the third period.

Iowa netted their first goal of the night 4:50 into the third stanza. A wrap-around from Dmitrii Sokolov at the right post of Wolves' goaltender Jeremy Helvig (35 saves) brought the score to 9-1. Forward Damien Giroux and defenseman Ryan O'Rourke got the assists. For Giroux, the assist marked his second straight game with a point and O'Rourke recorded his first professional point on the play.

Wild forward Gabriel Dumont extended his four-game point streak to a fifth game with a stretch pass to forward Mitch McLain who tucked home Iowa's second goal of the night on a breakaway at 8:07 of the third frame making it 9-2.

At 13:04 of the third period, forward Tom Novak scored Chicago's second power play goal of the night and brought the lead to 10-2.

The game ended 10-2 in favor of Chicago, as the Wolves outshot the Wild 43 to 37. Iowa went 0-6 on the power play, while Chicago scored twice on five man-advantage opportunities.

Iowa rematches Chicago again on Feb. 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Triphahn Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.